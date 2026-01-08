80°
Bruno Mars is headed to New Orleans this fall on newly announced tour
NEW ORLEANS — Grammy-winning musician Bruno Mars announced his next tour on Thursday, including a stop in the Big Easy.
Mars will perform at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sep. 16, one of the last 10 stops on The Romantic Tour. The tour is to promote his upcoming album, The Romantic, which drops on Friday.
Mars' Silk Sonic partner, Anderson .Paak, will accompany Mars for the whole tour as DJ Pee .Wee.
Information on tickets and additional tour dates can be found here.
