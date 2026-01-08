80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bruno Mars is headed to New Orleans this fall on newly announced tour

1 hour 22 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, January 08 2026 Jan 8, 2026 January 08, 2026 11:22 AM January 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Grammy-winning musician Bruno Mars announced his next tour on Thursday, including a stop in the Big Easy.

Mars will perform at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sep. 16, one of the last 10 stops on The Romantic Tour. The tour is to promote his upcoming album, The Romantic, which drops on Friday. 

Mars' Silk Sonic partner, Anderson .Paak, will accompany Mars for the whole tour as DJ Pee .Wee. 

Trending News

Information on tickets and additional tour dates can be found here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days