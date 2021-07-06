Bruce Springsteen's daughter in line to make Olympic debut

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of internationally recognized rock star Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa, has repeatedly proved she's tougher than the rest by becoming a standout among her equestrian peers.

As of Monday, Springsteen's accomplishments reached new heights.

CNN reports that the 29-year-old athlete has been named in the US equestrian jumping team for Tokyo.

Springsteen, ranked 27th in the world, and a 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion who is born to run will compete in the figurative land of hope and dreams, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, on August 6 and August 7.

CNN reports that Springsteen has been selected in a team of four riders alongside Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward.

She spoke to CNN about the importance of the relationship between a rider and her horse in 2019, saying, "I think the chemistry between you and your horse can vary from ride to ride."

"Some horses, you get on immediately and you click right away, and others it can take a little bit longer and be a bit of a struggle.

"But I think you have to be patient and it has to be a mutual give and take between the horse."

She added, "I think the key to getting the best out of your horse is just managing their schedule, making a good program in advance. You can pick shows that you think they'll peak at."

When it comes to the stallion she'll be riding, Springsteen said in an Instagram post, "There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don!"