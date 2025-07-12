78°
BRSC Capitals eye championship, undefeated season
BATON ROUGE - The semi-pro Baton Rouge Soccer Club Capitals have a shot at a championship on Saturday.
The club is undefeated in the short Gulf Coast Premier League 2 season, winning all seven matches by at least two goals.
BRSC will face off with Central Louisiana FC Saturday at 7:15 p.m. Saturday over at Olympia Stadium. A win would earn the Capitals their first-ever championship.
