93°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Woman dies of multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE — A woman died after she was shot multiple times early Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Jonique Brown, 36, was found dead just before 4 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of Plank Road, BRPD said.
A large fight broke out, leading multiple people to start shooting, according to police.
BRPD said they do not currently have a suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Trending News
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Take the time to document it:' Attorney advises Tangipahoa residents following Roseland...
-
Pro Wrestling 225 to celebrate 100th episode at live show in Houma
-
Drone video shows aftermath of explosion in Roseland, Louisiana
-
Southern football readies for season opener in Atlanta
-
WBRZ's 2 Your Town is Coming to Morgan City - Coverage Begins...
Sports Video
-
Southern drops season opener to NC Central
-
Southern football readies for season opener in Atlanta
-
LSU basketball teams face SMU, LA Tech in New Orleans doubleheader for...
-
SEC to expand conference schedule to nine games
-
LSU football evolves front office to stay with the changing landscape