BRPD: Woman arrested for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing person in the chest

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person in the chest multiple times on Sunday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Roshunda Felder, 47, told officers that the victim initially lunged at her inside a home along Enterprise Street.

Police said that after that altercation ended, Felder grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim three to four times in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Felder was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder.