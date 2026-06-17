BRPD uses drone to help arrest two armed vehicle burglary suspects

BATON ROUGE — Police used a drone equipped with a thermal camera to track down and arrest two people after a vehicle break-in just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a victim called Baton Rouge Police after a doorbell camera caught four people breaking into their vehicle. The victim also told police the suspects were carrying firearms and moved the camera to block further recording.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle's window shattered and the steering column removed in what appeared to be an attempted theft. The suspects were no longer at the scene.

A BRPD drone with a thermal camera was sent up to check the area and spotted two people walking out of the neighborhood. The drone operator tracked them and guided officers to their location.

As officers moved in, BRPD said one suspect ran while the other was taken into custody. The drone operator followed the fleeing suspect in real time, helping officers close in and arrest them.

Both suspects' clothing matched the description from the doorbell camera footage, police said, and both had firearms on them.

Both arestees face charges including resisting an officer, illegal carrying of a firearm by a juvenile and illegal carrying of a weapon.