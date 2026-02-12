75°
Shooting suspect taken into custody after standoff at Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - A shooting suspect was taken into custody after a two-and-a-half-hour-long standoff in Baton Rouge.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said that Eric Goss, 41, of Baton Rouge, was developed as a suspect in the shooting, which happened at a home on Nicholas Street in Plaquemine.
Law enforcement came to Baton Rouge to take Goss into custody and he barricaded himself inside a home for more than two hours before surrendering.
Goss was taken into custody in East Baton Rouge Parish but was transferred to the Iberville Parish jail, where he was booked for attempted second-degree murder.
Additional charges are pending. The victim in the shooting is currently in stable condition.
