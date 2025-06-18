87°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Two people exit car hit by train Saturday on South Choctaw Drive; no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - Two people got out of a vehicle just before it was hit by a train on South Choctaw and Monterrey drives over the weekend, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped just past the tracks on Saturday, causing them to slam their brakes and hit the train track gate post, which caused their vehicle to stall.
Trending News
The driver and passenger were forced to exit the vehicle before the vehicle was hit by a train. Police issued a citation to the driver.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary Community School District announces pay raises for employees
-
Mural honoring late former Mayor Kip Holden to be dedicated this weekend
-
Lawsuit says CVS crossed 'ethical and legal line' while fighting late change...
-
Federal Medicaid cuts could cost Louisiana $4 billion, send legislature into special...
-
Three men arrested after shooting that injured ATF agent at Triple S...