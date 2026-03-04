Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Three involved in '60 Gang' street gang arrested after search yielded fentanyl
BATON ROUGE - Three members of a street gang known as the "60 Gang" were arrested after detectives were told the group was selling drugs, including fentanyl, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD officials said they searched three residences on Geronimo Street, resulting in the seizure of 45 grams of suspected fentanyl, 23 doses of Oxycodone, over $5,000 in cash, and around 633 grams of marijuana. They also found materials used to cook, formulate and distribute narcotics.
Harry Jackson was booked for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, marijuana and oxycodone, among other charges; Carlos Butler was booked for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and oxycodone. Michael Pate, a fugitive with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, was booked as well.
Jackson had previous arrests for armed robberies, attempted murder and third-degree rape, officials said; Butler was out on bond for a drive-by shooting and attempted murder, according to BRPD.
