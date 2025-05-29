86°
BRPD: Skeletal remains found in Airline Highway canal
BATON ROUGE - Skeletal remains were found in a canal behind an Airline Highway business, officials said Thursday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the bones were found Wednesday morning off of Airline between Evangeline Street and Prescott Road.
The LSU FACES Lab was called to the scene and they confirmed what was found was human remains.
BRPD was unable to share many details about the bones, saying that the FACES Lab will have to determine if they belong to a man, woman, adult or child.
