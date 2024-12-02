BRPD: Siblings of eight-year-old killed in drive-by shooting expected to recover

BATON ROUGE — The two siblings of an 8-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting last week are expected to recover from their injuries from the shooting after being hospitalized, Baton Rouge Police said Monday.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday near Lofton Hair Care. Courtlyn Daniels was driving a Honda Accord with her five children inside when more than 20 shots were fired at the car. Diellon Daniels and two of his siblings were struck by gunfire and brought to a hospital.

Diellon, 8, died after being brought to the hospital.

The bullets followed the car as Courtlyn Daniels attempted to drive away with her children, eventually crashing into a tree near the shop. The injured children ran back inside for safety, where Diellon collapsed at barber Braylon Canty’s feet.

“Real men, if they have any type of remorse for a family or a mother — you shouldn’t feel like you can walk free knowing you took a baby from their mother right before the holidays," Canty said. "They were coming here to get prepared to be with their family, and now they’re spending today in the hospital, planning a funeral.”

Courtlyn Daniels shared on her GoFundMe that she gave birth since the shooting.

No suspects have been named and the investigation is still ongoing, Baton Rouge Police said. Chief T.J. Morse said that the shooting missed its intended target.