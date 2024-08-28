84°
BRPD searching for woman accused of stealing money, bank card number from blind man
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a 64-year-old blind man's bank card number and sending money to her CashApp account.
Armani Emeka Williams is accused of misdemeanor theft and access device fraud, as well as felony exploitation of the infirmed.
Williams allegedly stole $115 from the man between Feb. 14 and 15, an arrest warrant said. The victim learned about the fraud when his bank statements listed multiple CashApp transactions that he did not authorize.
