BRPD searching for woman accused of home invasion and battery of a dating partner

BATON ROUGE — Investigators are searching for a woman accused of breaking into her ex-girlfriend's house and beating her, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Jakiria White, 18, is accused of home invasion and battery of a dating partner.

An arrest warrant says White arrived at a house on Elm Drive to return some personal items to her ex, and shortly after, a loud argument broke out over alleged infidelity. The victim reportedly asked White to leave the property several times.

Officials said White allegedly charged at the victim when she turned to walk back to her home, which caused the victim to trip and fall. The arrest warrant states that White then began to beat the victim with a closed fist.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of White can call 225-344-7867.