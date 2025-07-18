BRPD searching for two people accused of auto thefts along North Harrell's Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE — Detectives are trying to identify two people allegedly behind two auto thefts on North Harrell's Ferry Road earlier this month.

Baton Rouge Police said that the thefts happened near Aubinwood Drive on July 7 and July 9.

Anyone with information about the two alleged suspects photographed above are asked to call BRPD or Capital Region Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.