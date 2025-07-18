80°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD searching for two people accused of auto thefts along North Harrell's Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE — Detectives are trying to identify two people allegedly behind two auto thefts on North Harrell's Ferry Road earlier this month.
Baton Rouge Police said that the thefts happened near Aubinwood Drive on July 7 and July 9.
Anyone with information about the two alleged suspects photographed above are asked to call BRPD or Capital Region Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In speaks to Roblox company partner about online safety for teenagers
-
GET 2 MOVING: Court to Table
-
Louisiana man sentenced to federal prison for 'unauthorized archeological digging'
-
Star-crossed singer Connie Francis, whose hits included 'Pretty Little Baby' dead at...
-
LPSO: Three arrested for causing over $9,000 of damage, doing donuts in...