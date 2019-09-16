77°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD searching for robber after convenience store heist on Government Street
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store in Capital Heights over the weekend.
It happened Saturday morning at the Circle K on Government Street.
Police say the robber pretended to be a customer, requesting items from behind the counter. When the cashier turned to get them, the attacker grabbed merchandise and dashed out. He escaped on a purple bicycle. Police did not say what the items were or how much in merchandise was stolen.
He's described as a man in his 20s wearing khaki pants and a gray tank top with a tan fishing cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (225) 389-3845.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Drew Brees to undergo thumb surgery after injuring hand in Sunday game
-
Louisiana insurance commissioner faces intraparty challenger
-
Classes canceled after weekend fire at SU nursing school
-
Overnight house fire reported on Virginia Street
-
Local 8th grader's school project earns national praise
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU