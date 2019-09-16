77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD searching for robber after convenience store heist on Government Street

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store in Capital Heights over the weekend.

It happened Saturday morning at the Circle K on Government Street.

Police say the robber pretended to be a customer, requesting items from behind the counter. When the cashier turned to get them, the attacker grabbed merchandise and dashed out. He escaped on a purple bicycle. Police did not say what the items were or how much in merchandise was stolen.

He's described as a man in his 20s wearing khaki pants and a gray tank top with a tan fishing cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (225) 389-3845.

