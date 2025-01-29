BRPD searching for person who stole gun from Florida Boulevard convenience store employee

64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
3 hours 6 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, January 29 2025 Jan 29, 2025 January 29, 2025 3:55 PM January 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for a person accused of stealing a gun from a Florida Boulevard convenience store employee.

The man was photographed in early January during the theft and is accused of stealing the gun from the employee.

While in the Florida Boulevard store near Sharp Lane, the man can be seen putting the gun into his pocket.

If you have any information on the identity of this individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

