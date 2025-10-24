BRPD searching for person who robbed air conditioning worker in late July

55°
Friday, October 24 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a person who allegedly robbed an air conditioning worker over the summer. 

BRPD said that the worker was robbed in late July while servicing an air conditioning unit on West Sunset Hill Avenue. 

Anyone with any information about the suspect or crime is asked to call 225-344-7867.

