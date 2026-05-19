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Suspects assault and rob man outside Baton Rouge convenience store on Harry Drive

57 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, May 19 2026 May 19, 2026 May 19, 2026 5:13 PM May 19, 2026 in News
Source: wbrz
By: Denetria Lee

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police are asking for the public's help identifying the people who robbed a man at gunpoint outside a convenience store.

According to police, the robbery happened at around 10:15 p.m. on May 2 in the 6400 block of Harry Drive. Investigators say the victim had just walked out of a convenience store when the suspects confronted him.

The suspects physically assaulted the victim and robbed him at gunpoint. Before running away on foot, they also took items from his vehicle.

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Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-7867, downloading the P3 Tips App or visiting crimestoppers225.com. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

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