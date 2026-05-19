Suspects assault and rob man outside Baton Rouge convenience store on Harry Drive

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police are asking for the public's help identifying the people who robbed a man at gunpoint outside a convenience store.

According to police, the robbery happened at around 10:15 p.m. on May 2 in the 6400 block of Harry Drive. Investigators say the victim had just walked out of a convenience store when the suspects confronted him.

The suspects physically assaulted the victim and robbed him at gunpoint. Before running away on foot, they also took items from his vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-7867, downloading the P3 Tips App or visiting crimestoppers225.com. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.