BRPD searching for man accused of attempted murder after Friday shootout with officers

Monday, December 23 2024
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man accused of shooting at officers during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle near Hammond Street and St. Katherine Avenue.

Police are searching for 20-year-old Micah Wiley after he allegedly shot at police when they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Friday. Police also fired back at the shooter.

Police said Wiley fled the scene on foot and police later recovered a stolen gun he dropped. 

Three other passengers — 20-year-old Corey Bassett, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old — were arrested on Friday shortly after the shooting and pursuit. 

Wiley is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as one count each of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

