LSU, State Police to increase patrols after gunfire on campus for second time this football season

BATON ROUGE — LSU and state officials said Monday that extra security would be in place for the Tigers' Oct. 25 football game against Texas A&M after gunfire was reported on and near campus for the second time this season.

Ahead of Saturday's game against South Carolina, a man was arrested near Tiger Stadium after accidentally shooting himself in a leg, and during the game two people were injured in a shooting along Highland Road by the campus' north gates.

Gov. Jeff Landry on Monday ordered the Louisiana State Police to work with local authorities to create an enhanced security plan for future LSU games. Interim LSU President Matt Lee and Board of Supervisors President Scott Ballard issued a joint statement saying keeping the campus safe was a priority.

They said LSU typically brings about 600 law officers to campus for game days and uses advanced technology to deter crime. Lee and Ballard specifically cited the use of license plate readers, camera networks and upgraded lighting.

Despite the effort, LSU has had three shooting incidents on or around campus this season. Shots were fired near the LSU Law Center during the Florida game on Sept. 13.

LSU student Shyraine Davis, in an interview Sunday with WBRZ, questioned why there was still a shooting with all the security.

"It's so hard to get back on campus because they secure the campus like all around, but y'all can't secure it like on campus to the point of people like shooting and stuff? Y'all can make sure people can get on and off campus, but y'all can't control them or what they do on campus?" she said.

Two people were injured Saturday night in a shooting along Highland Road that remained unsolved Monday. Prior to the game, an LSU officer said he heard a "pop" along South Stadium Drive about 100 yards from the stadium and noticed Lawrence Hubbard, 18, limp up to another officer.

"I ... learned that Hubbard was shot in the left thigh," the officer wrote. Witnesses said they saw Hubbard adjusting his pants or a pocket and shot himself in the leg.

Another witness to Hubbard shooting himself says he was in the stadium when the second one happened, and says it is a little worrying to hear that multiple shootings took place.

"Thinking back on it a little bit more afraid about it especially knowing it was another event on campus, like wow this could've been really bad kids around i was around the gunshots really could've went anywhere" he said.

The officers said Hubbard acknowledged having a gun on campus and was booked for illegal use of a weapon in a firearm-free zone — after he was treated at a hospital.

LSU plays at Vanderbilt this Saturday and plays Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 25.