BRPD rolls out 'blue carpet' for arrest of woman accused of firing gun, stealing wigs from BR beauty store

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested the woman believed to be responsible for firing a gun inside of a beauty supply store and proceeding to rob the businesses in early December.

The owner of Jasmine Beauty Supply, located at 9145 Airline Highway, says he confronted the woman for attempting to steal a wig from his store but the situation quickly escalated.

Surveillance video showed the woman rummaging through her purse after he confronted her about the wig, then drawing a handgun. The woman is seen firing a shot into the ceiling of the store, then pointing the gun at the owner as he fled to the back of the business.

The woman is then seen grabbing more wigs before turning to an employee at the front register. The robber fled after the owner, who retrieved his own gun from the back, fired a single shot into the ground.

Authorities have been on the hunt for the person responsible since Dec. 3, announcing over a month later that BRPD has made an arrest.

A WBRZ crew will be in attendance Thursday morning as authorities escort the female suspect from BRPD Headquarters. This is the department's second "perp walk" in less than a month. Before this, BRPD hadn't rolled out the "blue carpet" in over two years.

Police have not yet released the suspect's name. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

