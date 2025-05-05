70°
BRPD responding to reported shooting at AM Food Mart
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers responded to a reported shooting at the AM Food Mart along Highland Road on Monday evening.
First responders and BRPD were called to the convenience store around 8:45 p.m. Monday for the shooting.
WBRZ has a crew in the area and is working to gather information about what happened and if anyone was hurt.
