BRPD: Police pursuit on Florida Boulevard ends after vehicle crashes into other vehicle; no injuries

Wednesday, October 23 2024 9:49 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Government Street and South Acadian Thruway after a police pursuit on Florida Boulevard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD officials said at around 8 p.m., a police unit was patrolling the Florida Boulevard area and attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. The vehicle refused to stop and disregarded police lights and traffic signals. The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle bailed on foot and was quickly apprehended by police officers. There were no injuries in the incident. This is still an ongoing investigation. 

