BRPD patrolling for holiday traffic jams

BATON ROUGE - Police said they will post additional rapid-response officers on the Baton Rouge interstate system this Sunday to quickly clear any wrecks or other incidents which could cause traffic jams during the post-holiday rush.

Cpl. L'Jean McKneely said a similar effort last year worked more than 80 traffic incidents which could have severely delayed people's drive home otherwise. He said the eight officers who were tasked with holiday traffic cut down response time and left on-duty officers free to handle other calls in the city.

McKneely said they will again post eight BRPD officers, including three motorcycle officers, along the interstate system from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Get the latest traffic updates by following WBRZ on Twitter or checking the state's live traffic camera network here.