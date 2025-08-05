BRPD opens registration for newest sessions of women's self-defense course The Equalizer

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a series of women's self-defense courses starting next week.

The Equalizer 2025 is a free series of courses exclusively for women at BRPD Headquarters at 9000 Airline Highway.

Courses will be held across two weeks on Aug. 11, Aug. 13, Aug. 18 and Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendance at all four courses is required for course completion, BRPD said.

Anyone interested can register here.