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BRPD: One person injured in a targeted shooting on Sherwood Street
BATON ROUGE — One man was injured in a targeted shooting on Sherwood Street in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Officials responded to a shooting call around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Sherwood Street and Elm Drive. Police say a 45-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.
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No other information was immediately available.
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