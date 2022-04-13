72°
BRPD: Officers searching for missing 13-year-old boy last seen getting onto school bus

1 hour 6 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, April 12 2022 Apr 12, 2022 April 12, 2022 11:32 PM April 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
James was wearing a black Polo zip-up hoodie, a navy blue shirt, khaki pants, black and white sneakers and carrying a black book sack.

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching the capital city for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen getting onto the school bus Tuesday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 13-year-old Zahmad James was wearing a black polo zip-up hoodie, a navy blue shirt, khaki pants and carrying a black book sack when he got onto the GEO Prep Mid City Charter School's bus at 3:15. 

Anyone with information about James should call (225) 389-2000. 

