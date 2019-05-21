83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD motorcycle officer hurt in crash on Nicholson Drive

2 hours 32 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 May 21, 2019 5:47 PM May 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police say an officer was involved in a crash near downtown Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Nicholson Drive near South Boulevard. Police say the officer's motorcycle collided with another vehicle at the intersection. 

A police spokesperson says the officer appeared to suffer minor to moderate injuries. No other injuries were reported.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days