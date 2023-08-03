BRPD: More than 20% of car thefts over the summer are Hyundais, Kias

BATON ROUGE- All it takes is a search on TikTok to see how easy it is to steal a Kia or a Hyundai. With just a screwdriver and an iPhone charger, a criminal can take off in your car.

It's an issue that has been seen across the United States and BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely says it's no different here in Baton Rouge.

"We have seen an uptick in thefts of those vehicles," McKneely said.

According to data from BRPD given exclusively to WBRZ, 261 total cars have been reported stolen in Baton Rouge in June and July of this year.

Of those 261 cars, 57 are Hyundais or Kias. That's more than doubled compared to the first two months of last summer.

In June and July of 2022, there were 220 reported car thefts, but only 23 were the specific brands.

"We have had other cars being stolen but those two brands in particular, it's a large number," McKneely said.

McKneely says criminals might target these cars more because information on how to steal them is readily available. Once criminals have the car, it can be hard for police to track it down.

"These persons that are stealing these vehicles are taking the license plates off of them. They are either joyriding in these vehicles or they are using them to commit more crimes while in these vehicles," McKneely said.

So how do Hyundai and Kia owners stop this from happening? BRPD has some ideas.

McKneely recommends a tracking device that will alert police when the car is stolen. He also recommends an anti-theft alarm system in the car that won't allow it to start, even if a thief has the keys.

Police are not trying to discourage someone from buying these cars, but they want everyone to be aware of the uptick in thefts involving these brands.

"We are doing what we can here in Baton Rouge to let people know that it is happening," McKneely said.

In the past, New Orleans Police Department gave out steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners because of the greater risk of theft. BRPD says they are thinking about doing this, but right now aren't able to give them out to the public free of cost.

The companies have changed the way they make the cars, so no 2023 models have the same issue.