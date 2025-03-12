79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Monday night shooting that left one seriously injured likely being investigated as armed robbery

Wednesday, March 12 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A shooting that left one person seriously hurt on Rembrandt Avenue near North Donmoor Avenue is likely to be investigated as an armed robbery.

Baton Rouge Police said that, on Monday around 8 p.m., a man was approached by two other men walking home from a local store. The men then tried to rob the victim.

Shortly after, one of the two robbers pulled a gun and shot the man two times, police said. The man who was shot was brought to the hospital in critical condition but is now stable.

The victim and suspects have not been identified.

