BRPD: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe Wednesday morning

James was wearing a black Polo zip-up hoodie, a navy blue shirt, khaki pants, black and white sneakers and carrying a black book sack.

BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old boy who was last seen getting onto the school bus Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 13-year-old Zahmad James was wearing a black polo zip-up hoodie, a navy blue shirt, khaki pants and carrying a black book sack when he got onto the GEO Prep Mid City Charter School's bus at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. 

James was located by officers at a Circle K on Airline Highway early Wednesday morning.

