BRPD chief details how arrested officers tried to hide evidence - Watch the news conference here

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department held a press conference Friday detailing what led to criminal charges for several police officers implicated in the ongoing "Brave Cave" investigation.

During that news conference, Chief Paul said the officers involved the case were caught trying to cover up body camera video which showed misconduct during an arrest. During an internal investigation, police discovered that body cameras had been turned off at the Brave Cave, but one camera automatically activated after an officer discharged his taser.

A supervisor was alerted to the video, and the officers reportedly tried to dispose of the body camera in an effort to destroy the footage.

It comes a day after WBRZ reported on the arrests of three officers with links to the Street Crimes unit, a division of BRPD that was disbanded after city leaders became aware of the Brave Cave and how it was being used. A fourth officer was also implicated but had not been taken into custody as of Friday morning.

The facility, which was little more than an empty warehouse that doubled as a crude interrogation site, was shut down in late August as police started investigating claims that arrestees were beaten and unlawfully strip-searched there. The FBI has also gotten involved in the investigation and is looking into whether officers abused their authority.

Another Street Crimes officer, Troy Lawrence Jr., resigned as the department started his termination process last month. He too was arrested last week on a charge unrelated to the Brave Cave investigation, police said. His father — Troy Lawrence Sr. — is a deputy chief with the department and is among those facing charges.