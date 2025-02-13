BRPD: Man who snuck into ex-girlfriend's home, hid in her closet arrested

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of sneaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and hiding in her closet while armed with a pair of scissors Monday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said on Monday night, Madison Searcy went into his ex-girlfriend's house on Duchess Drive through a window and was hiding in her closet. When the woman got home, she said he threatened her with a pair of scissors and wouldn't let her leave. Police said the woman's eight-year-old son was home at the time.

BRPD's Special Response Team responded to the scene and took Searcy into custody. He was booked for home invasion, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and aggravated assault.

Police said Searcy has no criminal record.