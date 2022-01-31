BRPD: Man shot 14-year-old with AK-47 outside Baton Rouge gas station

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest in a mid-day shooting that killed a teenager earlier this month.

Baton Rouge police officers arrested 35-year-old Cleveland Ely early Monday afternoon for the killing of 14-year-old Dion Williams. He was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Save More Market on Lobdell Avenue.

A spokesperson for the police department said Ely shot Williams because he was bullying a member of Ely's family.

“The victim that was shot and killed had been possibly bullying the other juvenile and he took action into his own hands," said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely with BRPD.

Arrest documents said Ely admitted to shooting Williams with an AK-47, but Ely told police Williams was also armed.

Officers said the surveillance video determined Williams did not have a weapon, and Ely shot at three bystanders before leaving the scene and giving the weapon to a friend.

Williams' mother told WBRZ her son, a seventh-grader at Park Forest Middle, was an honor student and star athlete.

"I have no idea why somebody would want to shoot him like that. He's only 14," Miranda Williams said.

Dion's mother said he was in the car with 18-year old Shawn George II, who was also shot dead later that same afternoon at a different location.

"He was actually in the vehicle with my son at the moment while he was getting shot. And not even two hours later, they found him dead on South Choctaw."

Ely was booked on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.