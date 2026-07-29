Former LSU wide receiver arrested in Miami Beach after allegedly threatening man at knifepoint

MIAMI BEACH — Former LSU wide receiver Demetrius Byrd has been arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after allegedly threatening a man at knifepoint on a bus, CBS News reports.

Byrd, who played at LSU from 2007 to 2009, is accused of getting into an argument with another passenger on a Miami Beach bus before pulling a multi-tool from his pocket and opening a blade.

"Who wants to die?" Byrd allegedly asked the man.

Deputies in Miami-Dade County then arrested the 40-year-old former Chargers player. Byrd was granted a $5,000 bond at a Tuesday hearing, though he was ordered to appear before a judge regarding an outstanding domestic violence warrant.