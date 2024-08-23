BRPD: Man in full body armor with weapons, bear spray arrested for harassing bus full of children

BATON ROUGE - A man is in jail after police say he threatened a school bus full of children, and the man was mad that a bus driver was blocking an intersection.

As kids loaded the bus on Monday and Tuesday morning, police say Duane Landry harassed parents, students, and the bus driver.

Landry was arrested Thursday morning and booked with having a gun and wearing body armor near a school zone and with intimidation and interference with school operations.

“He was complaining about the bus being in the street blocking the roadway,” Sandra Watts with Baton Rouge Police said.

A woman who did not want to be identified said her daughter rode the bus. After the incident the bus driver called, letting parents know Landry had tried to get on the bus, wearing full body armor, guns, knives, and a can of bear spray. Police say Landry threatened to shoot the driver.

“My wife was taking our daughter to school, and she texted me to look outside – the crazy guy is going on his rants," one of Landry’s neighbors said.

Neighbors say this wasn’t their first confrontation with Duane Landry. A neighbor said a couple of weeks ago Landry was offended when he was asked to pick up his dog’s waste. The neighbor said Landry called him racial slurs.

“Then seeing him standing on the corner with his arms crossed with full military gear, hearing about him getting into it with the bus driver, like what possibly could they have done to you?”

Court dates have not yet been set.