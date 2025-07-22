BRPD: Man dead in shooting at Cathedral Drive, Wyandotte Street; 'couple people detained'

BATON ROUGE - One person died in a shooting at Cathedral Drive and Wyandotte Street Tuesday evening, Baton Rouge Police officials confirmed.

According to BRPD Chief T.J. Morse, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Cathedral Drive around 6:30 p.m. when they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders tried to render aid but he died.

Morse said the person was wearing a black ski mask and was armed with a gun. He also said a couple people were detained as a result of the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.