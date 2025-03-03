BRPD: Man asks why he's charged with 5 felonies, says he was 'only stealing from 1 store'

BATON ROUGE — Police said Monday a man was accused of five felonies after stealing a cart full of groceries from the Rouses Market on Drusilla Lane during the weekend.

Brandon Guidry, 34, is accused of simple robbery, attempted simple robbery, theft, theft by shoplifting and aggravated flight from an officer, all felonies. He also is accused of four traffic violations.

After his arrest, Officer Zachary Evans said, Guidry complained about being charged with five felonies while he "was only stealing from one store."

The store's manager said he followed Guidry into the parking lot Saturday morning and tried to take the groceries back but that Guidry punched him. The manager then took a photo of Guidry near Guidry's black BMW and said he "had all he needed" after memorizing the car's license plate number. Guidry punched him again and stole his phone, police said.

"Now you don't have anything," Guidry said, according to Evans.

While Guidry tried to cover up his license plate with a shirt, another Rouses employee went into the parking lot and she, too, was punched, an affidavit said.

A license plate reader on North Ardenwood Drive alerted police to the car, and officers tracked it to a Dollar General store on Greenwell Springs Road.

Guidry sped away, eventually getting stuck in a mulch pile along Evangeline Street, Evans wrote. Guidry wouldn't say where the manager's phone was, but officers did recover several packs of hot dogs and other groceries, the police report said.