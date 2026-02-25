72°
BRPD: Man arrested for kicking, slamming kitten on the ground

Wednesday, February 25 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police arrested a man and accused him of kicking a kitten and slamming it to the ground.

According to police, surveillance video from Feb. 18 shows Cody Flood, 37, luring the kitten closer to him at an apartment complex on Titian Avenue. 

Police said that when the kitten got close, Flood picked it up, threw it "violently" against the ground and then kicked it down the hallway of the apartment complex. 

Flood was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a cruelty to animals charge on Friday.

