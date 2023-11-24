61°
BRPD investigating two shootings Thursday night
10 PM UPDATE: Police remain on scene, but no congestion in the area.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police are investigating two shootings less than an hour apart in close proximity to one another.
The initial incident happened near the intersection of Prescott Road and North Foster Drive about 6 p.m.
Medics were called to the Vel Rose Motel, at North Foster and Airline, where the victim apparently arrived a short time later. It was not immediately clear how he got there.
The second shooting took place in the 5600 block of Beech Street.
As of Thursday night, neither incident involved a fatality.
