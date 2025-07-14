91°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD investigating South Sherwood Forest shooting that left one dead, another in critical condition
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard this weekend.
Police said that the shooting happened Sunday morning around 2:38 a.m. on Sherwood near Airline Highway.
Two people were sitting in a car when they were shot multiple times. The car's driver, 44-year-old Byron Howard, died after being brought to the hospital. The car's passenger was also taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, officials said.
Detectives are still investigating the shooting and have not named a suspect.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD investigating South Sherwood Forest shooting that left one dead, another in...
-
Water bottle sold by Walmart recalled after multiple customers 'suffered permanent vision...
-
Hammond clinic owner convicted of withholding nearly $1 million in taxes from...
-
Trump announces 30% tariffs against EU, Mexico to begin August 1
-
Man who allegedly set couch on fire inside Baton Rouge home arrested...