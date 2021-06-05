72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating deadly Highland Rd. single-vehicle crash

3 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, June 04 2021 Jun 4, 2021 June 04, 2021 8:53 PM June 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday morning in the 7900 block of Highland Road.

Brandon Hutchinson, 40, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck at around 6 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle going around a curve. The truck crashed into a metal fence and flipped, causing Hutchinson to be ejected from the vehicle. He retained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Trending News

This crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days