BRPD investigating an officer involved shooting

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Homicide detectives are actively investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred early this morning.

Around 3:04 am, BRPD uniformed officers responded to a dispatched call reporting a disturbance involving an armed male suspect at the Super 6 Inns and Suites located at 9901 Gwenadele Ave.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 34 year old male suspect in the parking lot. An exchange of gunfire ensued between the suspect and officers. The suspect was struck and later pronounced dead after he was transported to a local hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident. In accordance with standard BRPD policy, two officers that were involved in this shooting have been placed on

administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing.