BRPD identify man killed in Sunday shooting along Belhaven Trace Drive

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting on Belhaven Trace Drive on Sunday.

D’Anthony Brown, 19, was shot around 10:18 a.m. along Belhaven Trace Drive. Investigators said that Brown was sitting on a porch with another person when he was shot by an unnamed suspect.

Brown was taken to the hospital, where he later died.