BRPD identifies 22-year-old killed in suspected robbery at Cathedral Drive and Wyandotte Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police identified a 22-year-old killed in a suspected robbery at Cathedral Drive and Wyandotte Street Tuesday evening.

Melique Etienne was found shot with multiple gunshot wounds at the 3700 block of Cathedral Drive around 6:30 p.m. First responders tried to render aid but Etienne died.

Police said they believe Etienne was shot during an attempted robbery.

BRPD Chief T.J. Morse also said a couple of people were detained as a result of the shooting, but no arrests have been made yet.