BRPD: Driver dead after crash near Brightside Drive and River Road

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead Sunday morning.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Lem Washington.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Brightside Drive and River Road.

Initial investigation showed Washington was traveling down Brightside Drive at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the stop sign for the intersection of River Road.

Officials say the vehicle exited the roadway and traveled up the levee. Once it reached the top of the levee it went airborne and landed at the bottom of the levee.

Washington was wearing his seatbelt, but died on the scene.

Police believe the accident occurred hours before they were notified, possibly around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.