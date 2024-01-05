BRPD: Double-shooting on Oriole Street leaves one person in critical condition

Baton Rouge Police said Friday that two people were shot at a home on Oriole Street, and that one of the people hit is in critical condition.

A statement said the double-shooting occurred Thursday about 10 p.m.

In addition to the victim in critical condition, the other was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to BRPD.

One person was detained and questioned, then released, police said.

Oriole Street bisects Scotlandville near Rosenwald Road.