BRPD could soon be featured on a live reality television show
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metro Council could approve an agreement in the coming weeks that would feature Baton Rouge Police Department on a live reality television show called "On Patrol: Live."
The show features live broadcasts of ride-alongs with police officers. It is broadcast with a delay to avoid any footage that may be unfit for television.
Before camera crews are allowed in police cars, though, the Metro Council will have to approve an agreement between BRPD and Half Moon Pictures, LLC. The proposed agreement would allow the production company to pay an Insignia Fee to the police department, which helps keep the show "cost-free for taxpayers," according to the show's website.
A public hearing on the contract is set for the council's June 25 meeting. If approved, the show will start in May of next year.
