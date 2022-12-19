BRPD considering bringing street racing task force back

BATON ROUGE - Police says officers are attempting to identify specific participants and people in videos posted to social media after a street racing meet up over the weekend.

The event involved dozens of cars and spectators shutting down a portion of the interstate and lighting a ring of fire in a parking lot. It was filmed and posted to social media.

StreetDemonsBR had its Christmas meet Saturday night into Sunday morning and started advertising it on Instagram on December 2.

Last year to crack down on drag racing, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced it would assign a task force to stop such incidents from occurring. The task force wasn't working over the weekend because it's since been scaled down after street racing activity slowed.

The resources were moved to patrol other areas of the city. When BRPD learned of the street racing activity over the weekend, some of those resources were diverted from neighborhoods to address that issue.

The department is currently considering rotating officers from extra neighborhood patrol back to monitoring these street racers.