BRPD confiscates more than 500 grams of marijuana from car that crashed through church

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers confiscated more than 500 grams of marijuana from a car that crashed through Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church on Thursday. 

The driver, 26-year-old Tervont Johnson, said that he was "riding with demons" right before the crash happened. After he was arrested, he told officers that he had a large amount of marijuana in his vehicle. 

On Monday, BRPD shared that Officers Henry Earlycutt and Taylor Bienvenu had made the arrest and gotten 512 grams of marijuana off the streets.

